Here's How Janhvi Prepared for 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'
The film releases on Netflix on 12 August
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen essaying the titular role in the upcoming Netflix original 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. To prepare for her role, Janhvi also spent a considerable amount of time with the real Gunjan Saxena.
Sharing moments from their time together and how she prepared for her role, Janhvi shared a video on her Instagram, charting her journey in the film. In the video, she shared anecdotes from the time when the Indian Air Force Pilot came to watch her shoot on the sets.
"Watching me on the sets, Gunjan Ma'am asked me if I was tired from the work. I asked her, 'I'm here pretending to do what you did in real life and you are asking me if I am tired," Janhvi says admiring Gunjan Saxena's humility.
The video also has Janhvi's co-actors praising her for her preparation. Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij said that Kapoor put in a lot of hard work for her role, to perfect it.
Gunjan Saxena is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 11 August.
