Here's How Janhvi Prepared for 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen essaying the titular role in the upcoming Netflix original 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. To prepare for her role, Janhvi also spent a considerable amount of time with the real Gunjan Saxena.

Sharing moments from their time together and how she prepared for her role, Janhvi shared a video on her Instagram, charting her journey in the film. In the video, she shared anecdotes from the time when the Indian Air Force Pilot came to watch her shoot on the sets.

"Watching me on the sets, Gunjan Ma'am asked me if I was tired from the work. I asked her, 'I'm here pretending to do what you did in real life and you are asking me if I am tired," Janhvi says admiring Gunjan Saxena's humility.