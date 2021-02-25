Gangubai to Thalaivi: Bollywood Film Release Dates of 2021
From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Kabir Khan’s 83 and from Salman Khan’s Radhe to Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, the year is packed with highly anticipated films. Actors like Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu even have multiple projects releasing or in the works. Here’s our compilation of list of the upcoming movies with their official release dates:
Roohi
Hardik Mehta’s Roohi is part of the Dinesh Vijan horror universe written by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Gautam Mehra. The Maddock Films production stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma. Roohi releases on 11 March 2021.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
This black comedy directed by Dibakar Banerjee stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. It also has a stellar supporting cast namely, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is written by Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover. It’s set to release on 19 March 2021.
Mumbai Saga
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming action-crime film is set to release on 19 March 2021. It is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta, and also stars an ensemble cast of Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty among others.
Chehre
After the film’s announcement in April 2019, and several delays in production, the final date of release of Chehre is 30 April 2021. The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer is directed by Rumi Jaffrey and will star Bachchan as a lawyer.
Thalaivi
Starring Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi is a biography directed by AL Vijay. Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree, and Arvind Swami appear in key roles. It’s written by
K V Vijayendra Prasad and is scheduled to release on 23 April 2021.
Bunty Aur Babli 2
The direction and screenplay is by Varun V Sharma, and it’s produced by Yash Raj Films. The cast comprises Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutante Sharvari Wagh. It will release on 23 April 2021.
Radhe
Salman Khan’s next is an action film co-starring Disha Patani. The cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Megha Akash, and Gautam Gulati. It is written and directed by Prabhu Deva. Scheduled to release on Eid 2021.
Bell Bottom
Written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming thriller is scheduled to release on 28 May 2021. Vaani Kapoor plays the lead with Kumar, marking her first movie not produced by Yash Raj Films. Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.
83
Kabir Khan’s sports drama starring Ranveer Singh (as Kapil Dev) and Deepika Padukone is set to release on 4 June, 2021. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, and Amrita Puri with songs by Pritam.
Jhund
Directed by Nagraj Manjule the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rinku Rajguru, and Akash Thosar. It follows the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Jhund is scheduled to release on 18 June 2021.
Shamshera
Shamshera is another Yash Raj Films production slated to release on 25 June 2021. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the drama stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead in a double role. Vaani Kapoor has a key role and Sanjay Dutt appears as the antagonist. The screenplay is written by Karan Malhotra and Ekta Pathak Malhotra.
Shershaah
Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra in a double role alongside Kiara Advani. The war-action biography is based on army captain Vikram Batra and is directed by Vishnu Vardhan. It is written by Sandeep Srivastava and set to release on 2 July 2021.
Radhe Shyam
Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is scheduled to release on 30 July 2021. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde star in lead roles and the film is shot in Telugu and Hindi.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It’s written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha. The film is set to release on 30 July 2021 and stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz as well.
Atrangi Re
Atrangi Re is a romantic drama written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Anand L Rai. The movie’s release was earlier scheduled on Valentine’s Day but got pushed due to COVID-19 restrictions and is now set to release on 6 August 2021. The cast comprises Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, and Sara Ali Khan.
Attack
Attack stars John Abraham in the lead role with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the movie is slated to release on 13 August 2021.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Releasing on 27 August 2021, the movie is a social comedy written and directed by Divyang Thakkar. This Yash Raj Films production stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. Shalini Pandey makes her Hindi film debut with Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani in supporting roles.
Bhoot Police
Bhoot Police confirmed its date of release as 10 September 2021. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, the film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.
Anek
Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film titled Anek is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by T-Series. The star announced in a post that the movie will release on 17 September 2021.
Prithviraj
Written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar as leads and Sanjay Dutt, Sakshi Tanwar, and Sonu Sood in key roles. This Yash Raj Films production is set to release on 5 November 2021.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
The Anees Bazmee directorial starring Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, and Tabu is scheduled to release on 19 November 2021. Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, the movie is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Bachchan Pandey
Written by Nischay Kuttanda and director Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon. The movie is set to release on 26 January 2022.
