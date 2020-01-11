Forever Grateful: Vicky Kaushal Pens Note on One Year of ‘Uri’
On 11 January, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to reminisce the anniversary of the release of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri was directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead, along with Yami Gautam.
Vicky posted a couple of stills from Uri and wrote, “From each one of us to each one of you... we thank you for everything you have given to our Film. Team URI is forever grateful. #1yearofURI”
Uri was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Recently, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer got a re-release on 26 July 2019 to mark the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Uri: The Surgical Strike originally released on 11 January. The film went on to earn Rs 245.36 crore at the box office making it the second highest earning Bollywood film of 2019, beaten only by Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.
The film is based on the 18 September, 2016 attacks on an Indian Army base in Uri, Kashmir, which were followed by surgical strikes by the army in retaliation. It also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kriti Kulhari. Vicky, Aditya and Ronnie are next reuniting for Ashwatthama, a superhero action film
Vicky Kaushal will next be starring in Meghna Gulzar directorial based on the life of Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The first look of Vicky Kaushal from the film was revealed on 27 June and is quite stunning.
The film will be written by Bhavani Iyer (Raazi) and Shantanu Srivastava (Badhaai Ho), and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It will go on floors in 2021.
Sam Manekshaw was an Indian military officer during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Born to Parsi parents, Sam grew up in Punjab. After his brave and courageous handling of situations during the 1971 war, Sam Manekshaw was promoted to the rank of a field marshal by Indira Gandhi. He was later appointed as the Chief of the Defence Staff. He died on 27 June 2008 in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.
