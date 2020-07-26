Dharma Productions' CEO Summoned by Mumbai Police for Questioning

Contrary to reports that Karan Johar and her manager were summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's case, it is now reported that CEO Apoorva Mehta has been summoned.

According to a report by ETimes, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "In 1-2 days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon."

He also said, “Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and if needed we'll summon Karan Johar as well." The report confirms that Karan’s manager Reshma Shetty's statement was recorded on 11 July.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had expressed that she wants to record her statement to Mumbai Police in the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. As per a report by PTI, the cops are going to record it soon. Kangana's lawyer Ishakaran Singh Bhandari took to Twitter to confirm that a notice has been sent to the actor and he has replied on her behalf.