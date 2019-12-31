Will Hrithik Play Krishna in Deepika’s ‘Draupadi’?

The first part is scheduled for Diwali 2021.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror earlier, the actor said that she was honoured to be part of the project. “I am thrilled to be playing the role of Draupadi. I believe that this is the role of a lifetime. While Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons can also be derived from the epic. However, it is narrated from the perspective of men. Recounting it through the eyes of Draupadi will not only be interesting but also significant,” Deepika had said in a statement.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak releases on 10 January.