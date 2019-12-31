Will Hrithik Play Krishna in Deepika’s ‘Draupadi’?
In October it was reported that, following Chhapaak, Deepika would be taking on another ambitious project titled Draupadi. It will be an adaptation of the Hindu epic of Mahabharat, through the eyes of Draupadi. And Draupadi’s character will be essayed by Deepika herself.
However, as per recent reports, Deepika has rubbished these claims.
While speaking to Amar Ujala, Deepika called the claims “mere rumours” and said that she had no clue who was spreading them. She also added, “All I know is that the movie Draupadi is still being worked upon. In fact, we haven’t finalised the script of the movie yet. As of now, we are looking for a talented director for the movie. Once the director is finalised, we will move towards the next step."
The first part is scheduled for Diwali 2021.
While speaking to Mumbai Mirror earlier, the actor said that she was honoured to be part of the project. “I am thrilled to be playing the role of Draupadi. I believe that this is the role of a lifetime. While Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons can also be derived from the epic. However, it is narrated from the perspective of men. Recounting it through the eyes of Draupadi will not only be interesting but also significant,” Deepika had said in a statement.
Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak releases on 10 January.
