Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners: Vikrant Massey Wins Best Actor For 12th Fail

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 honoured the best feature, web, and short films of the year on Tuesday, 12 March in Mumbai. The awards ceremony was a star-studded event with celebrities such as Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, and Vidya Balan, among others, in attendance.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail took home the biggest awards of the night, including 'Best Feature Film' and 'Best Actor.' Whereas, Shefali Shah won the 'Best Actress' award for Three of Us.

Have a look at the full list of winners here: