Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners: Vikrant Massey Wins Best Actor For 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' also took home the award for 'Best Film.'

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 honoured the best feature, web, and short films of the year on Tuesday, 12 March in Mumbai. The awards ceremony was a star-studded event with celebrities such as Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, and Vidya Balan, among others, in attendance.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail took home the biggest awards of the night, including 'Best Feature Film' and 'Best Actor.' Whereas, Shefali Shah won the 'Best Actress' award for Three of Us.

Have a look at the full list of winners here:

Short Film

  • Best Short Film: Nocturnal Burger

  • Best Director: Reema Maya for Nocturnal Burger

  • Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra for Giddh (The Scavenger)

  • Best Actress: Millo Sunka for Nocturnal Burger

  • Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for Giddh (The Scavenger)

  • Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk for Last Days of Summer

Web Series

  • Best Series: Kohrra

  • Best Direction: Vikramaditya Motwane for Jubilee

  • Best Writing: Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for Kohrra

  • Best Actor: Savinderpal Vicky for Kohrra

  • Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande for Trial by Fire

  • Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta for Jubilee

  • Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash for Lust Stories season 2: The Mirror

Features

  • Best Film: 12th Fail

  • Best Direction: PS Vinothraj for Koozhangal (Pebbles)

  • Best Writing: Devashish Makhija for Joram

  • Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee for Joram

  • Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun for Three of Us

  • Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

  • Best Actress: Shefali Shah for Three of Us

  • Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for Jaane Jaan

  • Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval for Goldfish

  • Gender Sensitivity: Fire in the Mountains

