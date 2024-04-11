Court Stays Maidaan's Release Amid Plagiarism Claims; Makers Issue Statement

Kumar took to LinkedIn to write, "In 2010, I started writing the story and in 2018, I posted a poster about this, and I got in contact with ad director Sukhdas Suryavanshi through my LinkedIn post. He called me to Bombay (Mumbai) and asked me to get the script. I have the whole chat history (sic)."

"He told me that he’d make me meet Aamir Khan, but I couldn’t meet him for certain reasons. I gave him the story and registered the same with the Screen writers Association (sic)," added Kumar. Sukhdas is an assistant director on Maidaan.

Kumar further alleged, "Recently, I heard that a movie named Maidaan is getting released. I was surprised because even I have the same story. When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie. I named the story Paadakanduka."