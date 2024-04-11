Court Stays Maidaan's Release Amid Plagiarism Claims; Makers Issue Statement

Ajay Devgn-starrer biographical film Maidaan, which follows the life of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, has been accused of plagiarism. The film released in theatres on Thursday, 11 April.
As per reports, a Mysore court has ordered the makers of the film to halt its release after a Karnataka-based scriptwriter Anil Kumar claimed that they had plagiarised his script. Reacting to the allegations, Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP released a statement saying, "The said order passed by the District Judge is an ex-parte order, without giving us an opportunity of being heard."
What Are The Allegations Against 'Maidaan' Makers?
Kumar took to LinkedIn to write, "In 2010, I started writing the story and in 2018, I posted a poster about this, and I got in contact with ad director Sukhdas Suryavanshi through my LinkedIn post. He called me to Bombay (Mumbai) and asked me to get the script. I have the whole chat history (sic)."
"He told me that he’d make me meet Aamir Khan, but I couldn’t meet him for certain reasons. I gave him the story and registered the same with the Screen writers Association (sic)," added Kumar. Sukhdas is an assistant director on Maidaan.
Kumar further alleged, "Recently, I heard that a movie named Maidaan is getting released. I was surprised because even I have the same story. When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie. I named the story Paadakanduka."
What Did The Court Observe?
Kumar filed a complaint with the Principal district and session court in Mysore. As per a report by News18, the court issued an order on 8 April, asking Zee Studios to put a hold on the release. Kumar's lawyer told News18, "The Mysore Principal district and session court has stayed the release of the Maidaan movie starring Ajay Devgn, produced by Zee studios and Boney Kapoor which was supposed to be released on April 11. The complaint was filed by story writer Anil Kumar. The story, which was registered at Screen writers Association, is being misused and being released by Zee studios and the court has ordered to halt the release."
'Maidaan' Makers Issue Statement
Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP issued a statement on social media that read, "Dear all, we have just been served the copy of the Order of the District Judge restraining the release of the film. At the outset, we would like to place on record that the said order passed by the District Judge is an ex-parte order, without giving us an opportunity of being heard."
The statement added, "We were not served any notice prior to the filing of the said suit or hearing of the matter. Additionally, the said order has been passed after the release of the film and therefore, any such order passed that retrains the release of the film is infructuous under law. However, we are filing an appeal against the order before the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka. We shall move the matter before the Hon'ble High Court for urgent reliefs in order to stay the operation of the said order."
"Without prejudice to the aforesaid, we are taking all the steps as we have been legally advised, kindly be assured that the release of the film can continue. We shall update you regarding the further developments regarding this, once we move the matter before the Hon'ble High Court. Best regards Punkej Kharabanda COO Bayview Projects LLP (sic)," it concluded.
Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan had its paid previews across India on 10 April. The film released on 11 April, on the occasion of Eid.
