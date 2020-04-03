COVID-19: Film Federations to Provide Relief to Daily Wage Workers
Three film bodies have come together to announce that they will dispense funds for daily wage earners who work in the film and television industry. The lockdown implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus has costed daily wage earners their livelihood. They are facing a paucity of funds as the shoots have been suspended indefinitely and film releases got deferred.
It is in times like these that the Producers Guild of India (PGI), Indian Film & Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have come together to raise funds and compensate daily wage workers. PGI published a press release on Twitter about the same.
The caption to the tweet reads: “Producers Guild of India, Indian Film & Television Producers Council, Federation of Western India Cine Employees come together to support the most impacted daily wage workers through direct bank transfers @iftpcM @fwice_mum #IndiaFightsCorona Official Statement.”
“In a significant development, FWICE has come forward to support this fundraising initiative of Guild and IFTPC by offering to set up a transparent and efficient mechanism to disburse these fund to daily wage workers most impacted by the shutdown.”Excerpt from the statement released by Producers Guild of India (PGI)
The employees will be paid through direct bank transfer. The first portion will be disbursed in the first week of April 2020.
