COVID-19: Film Federations to Provide Relief to Daily Wage Workers

Three film bodies have come together to announce that they will dispense funds for daily wage earners who work in the film and television industry. The lockdown implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus has costed daily wage earners their livelihood. They are facing a paucity of funds as the shoots have been suspended indefinitely and film releases got deferred.

It is in times like these that the Producers Guild of India (PGI), Indian Film & Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have come together to raise funds and compensate daily wage workers. PGI published a press release on Twitter about the same.