Coolie No 1 1995 vs Coolie No 1 2020: Can Things Get Any Worse?

It’s been over two decades since Coolie No 1 released, but it seems David Dhawan hasn’t been able to let go of the film which had opened to whistles and energetic claps. Save for a few lines, the plot of the new Coolie No 1 (streaming on Amazon Prime Video) remains unaltered.

Humiliated by money-hungry hotelier Jeffrey Rozario (Paresh Rawal), marriage broker Jai Kishan (Jaaved Jaaferi) decides to teach him a lesson by passing off a railway coolie Raju (Varun Dhawan) as billionaire Raj Pratap. Raju, who is head-over-heels for Jeffrey’s daughter Sarah (Sara Ali Khan) the moment he had chanced upon her photo, plays to the tunes of Kishan and gets married to her without a hitch. David Dhawan did pull off an interfaith marriage with nonchalance, but what's with the constant reference to lighting candles and making signs of a cross?

The plot then takes the same hackneyed route. Exactly like Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan plays a woman who has no mind of her own. Without batting an eyelid, Sarah believes every concocted story Raju tells her. When Raju conjures a twin seeing that his cover is about to be blown, he starts blaming Sarah and Jeffrey for doubting him. And what do they do? Bingo, they fall at Raju’s feet and beg for forgiveness, because how else will ‘poor’ Sarah be able to survive in case the marriage falls apart?

Hearing about the ‘twin’, Jeffrey plans to set him up with his younger daughter Anju (Shikha Talsania), who is actually romancing Raju’s friend Deepak (Sahil Vaid). That begs the question - are we really in 2020?

Despite glaring politically incorrect cliches, there was a certain sincerity with which the original Coolie No 1 was written by Kader Khan, who plays Hoshiarchand (Rawal’s role). That was a time when we bought a story wherein a character merely has to change his clothes to take on a completely different identity and still NOBODY employed their grey cells to figure out who he was. Let me remind you of another film - Khoon Bhari Maang. In that 1998 movie, Rekha undergoes plastic surgery and comes back as….Rekha, but what’s hilarious is that the entire cast, including her husband (Kabir Bedi), just couldn’t recognise her.