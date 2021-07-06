Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre to Withdraw Cinematograph Act Draft

Adding that a 'vibrant democracy' must provide adequate space for artistic freedom, M K Stalin added that the proposed Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to restore the "revisionary powers of the Union Government that was struck down by the Supreme Court two decades ago."

For context, in the November 28, 2000 ruling in the Union of India v/s K.M. Shankarappa case, the Supreme Court held that the "Executive cannot sit in an appeal or review or revise a judicial order."

The judgement further stated: “The Government has chosen to establish a quasi-judicial body which has been given the powers, inter alia, to decide the effect of the film on the public. …its decision…would be final and binding so far as the Executive and the Government is concerned."