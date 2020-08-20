CBI Team Arrives in Mumbai to Probe Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

A day after being directed by the Supreme Court, to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening to initiate the probe. The team will not quarantine in Mumbai.

According to reports, the team comprises of three officers led by Superintendent of Police (SP) along with 12 experts from the CFSL, Delhi.

The agency officials will collect the documents from the Mumbai Police and meet the investigation officer, who handled the case.