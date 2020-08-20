CBI Team Arrives in Mumbai to Probe Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
The team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening.
A day after being directed by the Supreme Court, to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening to initiate the probe. The team will not quarantine in Mumbai.
According to reports, the team comprises of three officers led by Superintendent of Police (SP) along with 12 experts from the CFSL, Delhi.
The agency officials will collect the documents from the Mumbai Police and meet the investigation officer, who handled the case.
The top court, on Wednesday, said that the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's partner, had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR registered by his family in Patna to Mumbai. Rhea has been booked under various sections, including abetment to suicide.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.