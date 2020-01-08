CBFC Asks ‘Tanhaji’ Makers to Remove ‘Rajput’ From Dialogue

The website also quoted a source as saying that the CBFC have asked the makers of the film to remove the words ‘goli’ and ‘naukrani’ and phrase ‘neecha khoon tha tu’, considering the context in which these were said. A scene where Udaybhan is shown killing his own mother has also been edited and another dialogue by Saif has been redubbed to avoid sounding like an innuendo.

During the producers of Tanhaji were called out for including the ‘Om’ symbol on the Maratha flag, which is factually incorrect. Ajay told The Quint that this has been removed "because it was technically wrong. Not because we came under pressure. We spoke to some historians and they said that there was never an ‘Om’ symbol, so we removed it.”

Set in 1670, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals in what came to be known as the Battle of Sinhagad. The film has been directed by Om Raut, and stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. The film releases on 10 January.