Can't Recognise Kangana Anymore, Says Anurag Kashyap

Anurag shared an old interview wherein Kangana addressed allegations that she had edited scenes of co-actors after taking over as the director of Manikarnika. In the clip that Anurag termed as 'scary', Kangana spoke about how the actors who are speaking about their roles being chopped off should instead concentrate on future projects rather than complaining.

Expressing his concerns, Anurag said that there was a time when Kangana and he were good friends. "She used to encourage me after every film of mine was released. However, I cannot recognise this Kangana anymore."

The exchange between Kangana and other actors began after the former alleged in an interview that Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt were somehow responsible for Sushant's death. Kangana also said that a section of Bollywood, along with some journalists, were 'systematically' targeting Sushant.

After Anurag Kashyap expressed his opinion, Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?", leading to another exchange between him and Anurag.