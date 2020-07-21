Can't Recognise Kangana Anymore, Says Anurag Kashyap
In a series of tweets, the filmmaker said Kangana Ranaut isn't who she used to be.
A war of words has ensued between Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood actors like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker after Kangana referred to them as 'B-grade actors'. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken to Twitter to share some thoughts about Kangana. In a series of tweets, he not just claimed that Kangana is being 'used' but also said that he does not recognise the new version of the actor anymore.
Anurag shared an old interview wherein Kangana addressed allegations that she had edited scenes of co-actors after taking over as the director of Manikarnika. In the clip that Anurag termed as 'scary', Kangana spoke about how the actors who are speaking about their roles being chopped off should instead concentrate on future projects rather than complaining.
Expressing his concerns, Anurag said that there was a time when Kangana and he were good friends. "She used to encourage me after every film of mine was released. However, I cannot recognise this Kangana anymore."
The exchange between Kangana and other actors began after the former alleged in an interview that Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt were somehow responsible for Sushant's death. Kangana also said that a section of Bollywood, along with some journalists, were 'systematically' targeting Sushant.
After Anurag Kashyap expressed his opinion, Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?", leading to another exchange between him and Anurag.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.