'Brahmastra' Shoot to Resume With Crew Working in Double Shifts

As lockdown restrictions ease in Mumbai and film shoots are beginning to resume once again, Ranbir Kapoor also will soon be back on Brahmastra sets.

About 26 days of work on the film is pending and according to a Mid-Day report, two sets have been made in Film City, Mumbai for the same. The shoot will be conducted in two shifts of five hours each.

"If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot into two shifts — 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm. There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines," a source told the publication.

The film, also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy is likely to be released in June 2021.