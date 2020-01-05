Government Invites Bollywood for Interactive Dialogue on CAA
In the light of Bollywood actors openly speaking up against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Government has now invited them for a dialogue over CAA with Railways and Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal.
Swara Bhasker and Mallika Dua took to Instagram to share the message, which read:
“Would love to have you for this Important meeting - Dialogue over CAA with Govt. An interactive meeting on the 5th of Jan', 2020 at 8 P.M in Grand Hyatt with Piyush bhai Goyal, Railways and Commerce Minister of India. The idea behind the meeting is quite inclusive in approach and we request a participation of all the rational thoughts and different points of views pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act. We strongly believe in a healthy discussion around all the possible dimensions of the issue. Your inputs will enlighten the discussion. It will be followed by a scrumptious dinner. Please come over. See you.”
In a response to actors receiving this message, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Govt. trying to piggy back on Bollywood to legitimise their unconstitutional, unethical, inhuman, bureaucratic disaster called CAA-NRC-NPR!!! That’s kinda pathetic! Bollywood please do not become pawns in this agenda!!!”
A lot of actors have been speaking up against CAA, including Swara Bhasker, Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Khan, Parineeti Chopra and others. After the police violence against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, the celebrities took to social media to strongly condemn the incident.
