Why Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom's Box Office Is a Good Sign for Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's BellBottom is the first big budget Hindi film to hit theatres post the second lockdown. The film, which released on 19 August, opened at the box office with comparatively much lower numbers than expected. The expectations were Rs 3.5 crore to 4.5 crore, but it made only Rs 2.75 crore on day one. But the good news is that the Sunday box office figures doubled up to something between Rs 4.45 to 4.65 crore, taking the four-day total closer to the Rs 13 crore mark. The Monday numbers are said to be around Rs 2 crore.

However, do the day one figures ring alarm bells for producers who were hoping to follow BellBottom's path and release their films in theatres?

We spoke to some producers and exhibitors who gave us the real picture.