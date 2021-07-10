Irrfan's Son Babil Posts a Touching Tribute to Dilip Kumar
Read about Irrfan Khan's son Babil's emotional tribute to Dilip Kumar.
Since Irrfan passed away, his son Babil has been keeping his memories alive by posting unseen pictures and sharing anecdotes about Irrfan as an actor, husband and a father. Dilip Kumar's demise made Babil post an emotional tribute to the legendary actor. But, it was not just any other tribute, it was extra special because he made it on behalf his father Irrfan and himself. Babil shared a picture of the autobiography of Dilip Kumar signed by the thespian himself that he and his father Irrfan had received.
Babil's post read, "I was at our farmhouse, preparing for Qala when I got the news, how ashamed I was to have not been able to do this in time, for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. I didn’t have any telecommunication network and I literally rushed back to Mumbai just to be able to pay tribute to the master. Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete Awe, and trust me there were very very few instances when Baba would feel awe-struck, the great Dilip saab was one to demand that from him through his irreplaceable charm and subtlety."
"I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was ‘Andaz’. His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song Toote na dil Toote na..., I knew I was in love. I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together. Thank you so much Dilip Saab, you were way ahead of your time. When we received this copy of his Autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best way. To touch these pages. I cannot explain how it feels," he continued.
Ending the post on an emotional note he said, "May your soul travel into a world that you wished for when all the fame and money became clear as an illusion, and the true purpose of evolution started to dawn on your being. May you travel safe and peacefully. Thank you for your immense contribution to the craft of applying honesty to ‘acting’. I don’t want to cry right now,"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.