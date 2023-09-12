Watched ‘Jawan’? Here Are 5 More Atlee Films You Should Know About

Atlee’s third collaboration with superstar Vijay, Bigil, opened to mixed reviews but is still one of the highest grossing Tamil films. The film was appreciated for its novel treatment but was extensively compared to Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India. While Vijay’s star power is still firing on all cylinders, making the film entertaining, it would’ve benefitted from a tighter and more original screenplay. For a film that claims to make a message about female empowerment with a gangster-turned-coach Michael leading the Tamil Nadu women's football team, it relies heavily on the male savior complex. Other than these issues, the film’s biggest folly is that it tries to do much and ends up tripping on its own strings in the process. The film does, however, deserve credit for its well-orchestrated and beautifully shot closing match.

Beyond this list, Atlee has worked as an assistant director for S. Shankar for Enthiran and Nanban; the latter’s influence on the former’s work is clear as day. Shankar’s work might also be a good starting point to get into Atlee’s oeuvre. The filmmaker’s latest, Jawan, hit theatres on 7 September.