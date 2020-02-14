All Things Wrong with Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’

What happens when you feed yourself the same old ingredients over and over again and then finally regurgitate all of it? Love Aaj Kal.

Imtiaz Ali, with his latest Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal, an intended current take on his 2009 hit film by the same name, just isn’t able to offer either love or angst this time around.

As a fan of Imtiaz’s storytelling, it is disappointing to watch him make such a confused film that almost enters the tacky territory. Here are all the things that are wrong with Love Aaj Kal.