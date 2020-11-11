Akshay's 'Laxmii' Breaks Viewership Record, Beats 'Dil Bechara'

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi premiered on Disney+Hotstar on Monday (9 November), and the streaming platform announced that the film broke viewership records within hours of its release.

A social media post from Disney+Hotstar said that the movie “broke all previous records set by any other Bollywood blockbuster within hours of its release.” Previously, the platform made a similar announcement after the release of late Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara.