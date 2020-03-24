Ajay Devgn to Star Opposite Rakul Preet Singh in ‘Thank God’
Ajay Devgn’s next will be opposite Rakul Preet Singh.&nbsp;
The Bollywood film trade was excited when Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar declared they were returning with a new comedy after last year’s superhit Total Dhamaal. Now that film’s title has been officially announced, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

The film has been named Thank God, and it will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. The report also states that the film is about a couple of good-natured, goofy men who are out to reform society, and their hilarious adventures.

Indra Kumar has been scripting the project over several years.

Speaking to the website, Rakul Preet said that Thank God was supposed to go on floors from 10 April, but the schedule has been pushed owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If all is well, the makers are looking at the summer of 2021 for a possible release date.

The project was announced in December 2019, as a co-production between Ajay Devgn and T-Series.

Total Dhamaal, the third part of the Dhamaal series, had grossed over Rs 150 crore upon release last year.

(Inputs: Bollywood Hungama and IANS)

