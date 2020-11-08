Ajay Devgn to Direct Amitabh Bachchan in Upcoming Film 'Mayday'
The film is supposed to go on floors in December.
Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have teamed up for a new film titled Mayday, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The Tanhaji actor will be directing Big B for the first time, the report states.
Reports also state that Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of a pilot. Details of Bachchan's character hasn't been revealed yet, and the rest of the cast is being finalised.
A source told the publication that Mayday will go on floors this December in Hyderabad, after Ajay wraps up shoot for Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms.
Devgn's upcoming projects include RRR, Golmaal 5 and Maidaan, while Amitabh Bachchan has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffery's in his kitty. Bachchan and Devgn have collaborated in films such as Khakee, Satyagraha and Major Sahab.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
