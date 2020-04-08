Film Producer Karim Morani Tests Positive for Coronavirus

After Shaza tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday, 6 April, actor Zoa Morani also tested positive for the virus.

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March but showed no symptoms and Zoa had returned from Rajasthan in mid-March. While Shaza has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Zoa is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

According to reports, apart from their immediate family, the house helps are also getting tested.

Earlier, Karim Morani had said that both the daughters were under observation.