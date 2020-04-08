Film Producer Karim Morani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
After his daughters, Shaza and Zoa Morani were diagnosed with COVID-19, their father, film producer Karim Morani has also tested positive for coronavirus. Karim has now been shifted to Nanavati Hospital for further treatment.
This was confirmed by Karim’s brother, Mohomed Morani, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. He said that the Morani family was expecting this development after Zoa and Shaza had tested positive.
After Shaza tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday, 6 April, actor Zoa Morani also tested positive for the virus.
Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March but showed no symptoms and Zoa had returned from Rajasthan in mid-March. While Shaza has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Zoa is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
According to reports, apart from their immediate family, the house helps are also getting tested.
Earlier, Karim Morani had said that both the daughters were under observation.
On 6 April, in an interview to SpotBoye, Zoa had said, “My sister Shaza got cold and cough and I got it the next day. It was a light fever and headache. Shaza got perfectly okay after seven days, but my symptoms continued. I had a cough too. We then decided that we should get tested. Strangely she, who was asymptomatic, has tested positive and I have tested negative.”
After undergoing a second test, Zoa’s results came positive, due to which she got admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
Zoa has worked as an assistant director on Om Shanti Om and Halla Bol, and made her Bollywood acting debut with Always Kabhi Kabhi, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan.
Karim Morani is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and has produced Ra.One and Chennai Express. He also co-produced Happy New Year and Dilwale.