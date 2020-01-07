Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Malang’ Dialogue Inspires Funny Twitter Memes
The trailer for Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor-starrer Malang was released on 6 January and the memes have already begun. Kapur’s dialogue “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai (This night will not end so soon, there is still a lot left to happen).” in particular has inspired several Twitter users. From bosses who make you work overtime on a Friday night to exam woes, check out some of the Malang memes that have been going around on social media.
Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a thriller that revolves around four people, each of whom claim to be killers but have their own reasons for doing so. Amidst the action and drama is also a love story. The film stars an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. It hits theatres on 7 February.
Also Read : ‘Malang’ Trailer: Aditya-Disha’s Killer Romance
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)