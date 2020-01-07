Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Malang’ Dialogue Inspires Funny Twitter Memes

The trailer for Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor-starrer Malang was released on 6 January and the memes have already begun. Kapur’s dialogue “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai (This night will not end so soon, there is still a lot left to happen).” in particular has inspired several Twitter users. From bosses who make you work overtime on a Friday night to exam woes, check out some of the Malang memes that have been going around on social media.