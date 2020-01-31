Watch: New ‘83’ Video Introduces Ranveer Singh & The Ensemble Cast

Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in the film and is also co-producing the film. When quizzed if Deepika was an obvious choice as Ranveer’s ‘reel’ life partner, Kabir said that Deepika was a brilliant performer and ‘embodies’ Romi’s energy perfectly.

Ranveer and the rest of the cast went through a gruelling training process in preparation for their roles. They have even trained under former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath Bhardwaj and taken tips on the field from Kapil himself.