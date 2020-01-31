Watch: New ‘83’ Video Introduces Ranveer Singh & The Ensemble Cast
The makers of 83 just released the a new video featuring the first looks of all the characters. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. It is based on India’s victory in the 1983 world cup. It stars Ranveer Singh as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. 83 is all set to release on 10 April
83 has an ensemble cast. Recently, Ranveer Singh has been sharing posters of each character’s looks from the film. 83 also stars Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.
Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the role of the team’s manager, Man Singh. Introducing him Ranveer wrote, “THE CHIEF !!! His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! The Backbone of Team India 🇮🇳 The best ‘Man’ Manager of all ! Presenting @pankajtripathi as PR MAN SINGH !”
Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in the film and is also co-producing the film. When quizzed if Deepika was an obvious choice as Ranveer’s ‘reel’ life partner, Kabir said that Deepika was a brilliant performer and ‘embodies’ Romi’s energy perfectly.
Ranveer and the rest of the cast went through a gruelling training process in preparation for their roles. They have even trained under former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath Bhardwaj and taken tips on the field from Kapil himself.
