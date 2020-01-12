Ranveer Reveals Look of Tamil Actor Jiiva as Srikkanth in ‘83’
Director Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 is coming up for release and the lead actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share Jiiva’s poster from the film. The Tamil actor will be making his Hindi film debut and is essaying the role of batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film.
Ranveer had also shared the first look of Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and captioned it, “Your favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India’s first ever World Cup trophy! Presenting to you Kapil Dev’s first devil”
83 is the story of the Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup win against West Indies team. This was the first time Indian cricket team lifted the world cup.
Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film who was the Indian cricket team’s captain at the time. Deepika Padukone plays the role Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the 'badam shot,' Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, and Harrdy Sandhu as another all-rounder, Madan Lal. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of the team manager PR Man Singh.
Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, 83 is set for release on 10 April.
