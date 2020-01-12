Ranveer Reveals Look of Tamil Actor Jiiva as Srikkanth in ‘83’

83 is the story of the Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup win against West Indies team. This was the first time Indian cricket team lifted the world cup.

Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film who was the Indian cricket team’s captain at the time. Deepika Padukone plays the role Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the 'badam shot,' Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, and Harrdy Sandhu as another all-rounder, Madan Lal. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of the team manager PR Man Singh.