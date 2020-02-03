65th Filmfare Awards: List of Technical & Short Film Award Winners
The 65th Filmfare Awards will be held in February in Assam this year. At a separate curtain raiser event held on Saturday, the technical and short film winners were awarded. Gully Boy and War won the major technical awards at the event. Here’s the complete list of the 65th Filmfare Awards technical and short film winners:
Loading...
- Best Background Score - Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective (Gully Boy)
- Best Choreography - Remo D’Souza (Ghar More Pardesiya - Kalank)
- Best Cinematography - Jay Oza (Gully Boy)
- Best Action - Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus (War)
- Best Costume - Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir (Sochiriya)
- Best Editing - Shivkumar V Panicker (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
- Best Production Design - Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (Gully Boy)
- Best Sound Design - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
- Best VFX - Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand For YFX (War)
- 30 Years of Outstanding Contribution to Bollywood Fashion - Manish Malhotra
Short Film Award Winners
- Best Short Film (Fiction) - Bebaak
- Best Actor (Male) In A Short Film - Rajesh Sharma (Tindey)
- Best Actor (Female) In A Short Film - Sarah Hashmi (Bebaak)
- Best Short Film (Non-Fiction) - Village Of A Lesser God
- People’s Choice Award For Best Short Film - Deshi
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )