Anil Kapoor on What Made Madhuri Dixit Angry on Sets of ‘Pukar’

It’s been 20 years since Pukar released. A Rajkumar Santoshi film that won Anil Kapoor his first National Award, the film is about Major Jaidev who becomes a national hero after saving a politician from the clutches of a dreaded terrorist. However, things change when the terrorist joins hands with his childhood friend Anjali (Madhuri Dixit) to ruin his life.

We caught up with the actor who told us all about his experience shooting for the film, his on-screen chemistry with Madhuri Dixit and more.