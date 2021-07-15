10 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Team Revisits Film's Iconic Scenes

Hrithik responded by saying, "There was so much of Zoya's individuality that was shining through the script. Deep inside I felt that this film has to be made".

The team then read aloud the scene at a bar in Spain, wherein Hrithik aka Arjun opens up as to how he went to meet a woman his relatives had chosen, only to be rejected by her. Speaking about the sequence, Zoya said that the original story was something else, but the 'arranged marriage' part was written on the morning of the shoot because Hrithik had to feel 'embarrassed' enough.

The 'buoy' scene was also revisited. Both Farhan and Zoya revealed that one of their teachers used to speak like that, and all the students would imitate him.

Zoya also spoke about why Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is still relatable. "When Reema (Kagti) and I were writing the script we went back to the films that affected us as teenagers. For example, Dead Poets Society and Breakfast Club. We wanted to make a film for young adults, something that would stay with them. We were surprised when ZNMD struck a chord with the adults as well. There's no age to come of age. You have one life, and if you aren't hurting or harming anyone, you have to do what works for you".