Bigg Boss 16, 30 November, Episode 61 Written Updates: Love Is in the Air

Bigg Boss 16, 30 November Episode 61 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 29 November 2022, Golden Guys entered the Bigg Boss house for a special task. The housemates have to find a 7 digit passcode to earn the lost 25 lakh rupees and make the prize money back to 50 lakhs. Golden Guys will be an important part of this task and will stay in the BB house for few days.

Sajid was given a task by Bigg Boss in which he had to cook a dish for him. Golden Guys liked the dish and housemates got an opportunity to win the first passcode.

A tiff was seen between Shalin & Tina and Priyanka and Ankit. Let us read about what will happen in today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 30 November 2022.