Bigg Boss 16, 28 November 2022 Monday E59: Nomination Special - Written Update

The episode started with the morning Bigg Boss anthem. Sajid wishes happy birthday to Tina. Shiv, Nimrit, Stan, and Sumbul are discussing about who will be the next captain of the house. Shiv tells them if Tina didn't become the captain, she will be mad at all of us.

Shalin is talking to Priyanka and tells her that she and Ankit should talk to Sumbul so that she doesn't feel left out. Priyanka says she is strong. Shalin says Sumbul's dad did extremely wrong and Priyanka agrees.

Nimrit discusses with Soundarya about Tina. She says Tina and Shalin are playing smart. Nimrit says, Tina is just with us for her selfish reasons and is making deals always.

Bigg Boss calls all the contestants in the living room. He says, since all of you have decided and made plans who should be the next captain of the house, there is no point in giving you a task when the result will be same as you have planned.