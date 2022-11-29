Bigg Boss 16, 29 November, Episode 60 Written Update: Golden Guys in BB House

Today's episode starts with Nimrit distributing the rooms to housemates. Soundarya talks to Ankit about his fight with Priyanka. Ankit says, Priyanka is too much involved in the game and gets angry if I tell her anything.

In the kitchen, Shalin and Tina are having food. MC Stan tries to talk to Tina but she walks away. Stan follows her and asks why she is angry. Tina cries and says I am hurt because you didn't check on me. Stan apologizes to her and says I was on another trip.

Archana, Soundarya, and Priyanka are eating food together. Archana teases Soundarya for not sharing her food. Soundarya gets defensive and both get into a tiff.

Archana and Priyanka bitch about Soundarya. Archana says she could not be loyal to Gautam, how can she be loyal towards us. Priyanka says you always stand against your friends. Archana says no I am telling the truth. She says you can't win the game because you are hot. Archana says If I will dress up properly, I will look hotter than Soundarya.