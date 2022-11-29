Bigg Boss 16, 29 November, Episode 60 Written Update: Golden Guys in BB House
Bigg Boss 16, 29 November 2022, full episode 60 written update Golden Guys in BB House.
Bigg Boss 16, 29 November, Episode 60 Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 28 November 2022, Tina, Nimrit, and Shiv were at loggerheads due to captaincy. A heated argument was seen between Shiv and Tina during the nomination task, in which the latter called him a classless guy. Shalin nominated Sumbul, saying your dad will save you from outside.
At the end of the nomination task, Shiv, Stan, Sumbul, Priyanka, Shalin, Tina, and Sajid were nominated. Tina shares her birthday cake with housemates but Nimrit and Shiv refuse to eat.
Let us see what happens in today's episode on Tuesday, 29 November 2022.
Bigg Boss 16, 29 November, Episode 60 Full Written Update: Golden Guys in BB House, Will Housemates Earn Their 25 Lakh Prize Money Back?
Today's episode starts with Nimrit distributing the rooms to housemates. Soundarya talks to Ankit about his fight with Priyanka. Ankit says, Priyanka is too much involved in the game and gets angry if I tell her anything.
In the kitchen, Shalin and Tina are having food. MC Stan tries to talk to Tina but she walks away. Stan follows her and asks why she is angry. Tina cries and says I am hurt because you didn't check on me. Stan apologizes to her and says I was on another trip.
Archana, Soundarya, and Priyanka are eating food together. Archana teases Soundarya for not sharing her food. Soundarya gets defensive and both get into a tiff.
Archana and Priyanka bitch about Soundarya. Archana says she could not be loyal to Gautam, how can she be loyal towards us. Priyanka says you always stand against your friends. Archana says no I am telling the truth. She says you can't win the game because you are hot. Archana says If I will dress up properly, I will look hotter than Soundarya.
Morning Bigg Boss anthem plays and all housemates sing and dance. In the afternoon, Archana sees Nimrit sleeping and confronts her saying how could you break the rules despite being a captain. Nimrit says I couldn't complete my sleep so I just fell asleep. Archana says I would never sleep If I was the captain.
Abdu is also sleeping and Archana says I won't let anyone sleep because I was punished by Bigg Boss for the same. Nimrit tells Archana if you want to be fair then why don't you wake up Tina because she is also sleeping. Archana says, no she is not sleeping because I saw moving her legs.
Priyanka discuss her feelings about Ankit with Soundarya. She says I always think good about him but turn out to be bad. Priyanka cries and says I don't want to be the bad person always. I don't influence Ankit like others do with their friends. Soundarya comforts her. Priyanka says I am losing my mind here and I don't understand what to do.
Tina and Stan are discussing about Stan's first music video. Stan says he released his first music video in 2017 and did not knew much about fame and all. He says I was not aware that we have to keep a manager for our things. Tina asks Stan, why did he came to the Bigg Boss. Stan replies, I wanted to detoxify but looks like I am losing my mind here. Both laugh.
Shalin goes to the kitchen where Archana, Priyanka, Soundarya, and Sumbul are cooking. He says someone has been using my hair brush from quite a long time and I can see long hairs stuck in the bristles. Archana says check the hair color and you will get to know who is doing that.
Shalin goes outside and tells the same thing to Sajid. Sajid says you should hide your brush. Shalin says I think Sumbul is using it. Sajid says, I will talk to Sumbul. Sajid calls Sumbul and asks, Sumbul says I did not do it and If I have to irritate him, I know several other ways.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.