Bigg Boss 16, 24 November 2022 E55: Who Will Be the Next Captain of BB House?
Here's the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, 24 November 2022 E55 on Thursday.
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, a massive fight erupted between Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam over ration task.
Archana called Sajid an unfair captain due to which he lost his calm and abused her mother. Archana mocked him by saying BB is not your father's house, which made Sajid even more furious. Sajid decided to go on a hunger strike until Archana is punished by Bigg Boss.
A tiff between Ankit and Priyanka over coffee turned into a feud. Both sorted their issues and hugged each other. Let's read what will happen in today's episode on 24 November.
Bigg Boss 16, 24 November 2022 Thursday E55: Full Written Update
The episode starts with the morning anthem. Shalin tells Sajid, Nimrit, and Shiv to choose Tina as the next captain of the house. Nimrit has a disagreement, she says I don't have any problem if Tina will become the next captain but I can't say it openly that I don't want captaincy because it won't sound good.
A heated argument occurs between Tina and Nimrit over the captaincy. Shalin tries to sort things between the two and finally Tina and Nimrit bury the hatchet and hug each other.
Priyanka tells Ankit that Bigg Boss should choose someone of their group as Sanchaalak of the task so that they would also get an opportunity to achieve captaincy.
Bigg Boss calls all the housemates into the living room and tells them that something happened in the house and I want to reveal that to you because I think you have the right to know. He shows a footage to housemates in which Sumbul's dad is talking to Sumbul over a call and discussing about Shalin and Tina and other things that are going in the house.
After the footage is over, Bigg Boss tells housemates that I showed this to you on humanitarian grounds. He says Sumbul's family told us that his father is unwell and wants to see Sumbul, since the show's format doesn't allow us to send Sumbul out of the house, I allowed them to call her. Bigg Boss says Sumbul's family took advantage of the phone call and his father told her everything that is going on in the house.
Shalin asks Sumbul when did this call happen. She is quiet and seems to be extremely anxious. Shalin starts shouting on Sumbul and says why are you talking to us if your dad strictly told you to stay away from us. Tina also pounces on Sumbul and tells her that how could her father say bad things about her. Tina says I am also someone's daughter and your father did my character assassination.
Shalin loses his control and kicks a stool. Sajid takes him to the washroom and tries to calm him down. Sumbul cries inconsolably and says I didn't hear lot of things that my dad said. Shiv calms her down and tells her that her father is not wrong because he is worried about her.
Priyanka tells Sajid that Sumbul doesn't listen to her father. Sajid tells Sumbul why does she sit with Shalin and Tina if her father had warned her not to do so. Sumbul replies that she can't ignore them completely since they are in the same house.
Sumbul gets a panic attack and Bigg Boss calls her to the medical room where doctor examines her.
Nimrit says there should not be much family intervention in the game because it becomes unfair to all other contestants. Shalin tells Tina that I think Sumbul and her father are together playing a game. Tina says I also think so but how could her father say bad things about us when he can't handle his daughter.
Tina says Sumbul is responsible for her own actions and she has maligned her character due to her own actions. Shalin says if her dad told her to stay away from me and don't wear my jacket then why was she wearing my jacket yesterday evening and why did she dance with me during the morning anthem.
Tina, Nimrit, Sajid, and Shalin discuss about this matter for a long time. Shiv calms Sumbul and tells her not to worry. Bigg Boss calls all the housemates in garden area and tells them it is time for a new captaincy task.
In the new captaincy task called BB Fisheries, housemates have to collect fishes in baskets and add ice and salt to them. MC Stan will be the Sanchaalak of the task and will decide which fishes will be selected and which will be rejected. The ones that will be selected will be put in the storage room. Since Shiv is the captain of the house and Nimrit and Tina are his special royal friends, the other housemates have to compete with in each round. As of now there are three contenders - Shiv, Nimrit, and Tina for the new captaincy. Housemates have to defeat them and replace their names on the board. By the end of the task, three contestants whose names will be on the board will fight for the new captaincy task.
In the first round, Ankit, Sumbul, and Soundarya go for collecting fishes against Nimrit, Tina, and Shiv. By the end of the first round, Stan selects the fishes collected by Nimrit, Shiv, and Tina and they win the round.
In the second round, Priyanka, Ankit, and Soundarya go for collecting the fishes but Archana also joins them. Shiv and others says Archana is not allowed because only 3 people can participate at one time. MC Stan disqualifies Priyanka and others from the round. Bigg Boss announces that by the end of the round 2, Shiv, Nimrit, and Tina are still the contenders.
An argument occurs between Archana and housemates over her participation in the second round. Archana taunts Sajid saying he is unfair and so are his supporters like Stan. Sajid loses his calm and tries to attack her. Sajid says I just want to slap her once.
Shiv, Sumbul and Archana get into a feud. Shiv mocks Archana by saying she looks good when she fights.
Episode Ends Here.
Check this space regularly to get the daily written updates on Bigg Boss 16 episodes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.