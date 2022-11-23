Bigg Boss 16, 23 November 2022 E54: A Massive Fight in BB House - Written Update
Here's the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, 23 November 2022 E54.
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Tuesday, 22 November 2022, a nomination task was performed in which Ankit, Soundarya, Sumbul, and Archana got nominated. Besides, these 4 contestants, MC Stan is also nominated because of his fight with Shalin.
Archana, Nimrit, and Tina were seen at loggerheads after Archana kept a garbage bag in the room of 2 in which Nimrit and Tina were sleeping. A huge fight erupted between three of them and other housemates joined too.
Let us read what happened in today's episode on 23 November 2022.
Bigg Boss 16, 23 November 2022 E54: Full Written Update
Today's episode starts with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Shalin tells Sajid and others that Archana is a nuisance in the house because of the garbage bag incident. Sajid says Nimrit, Tina and other are just cowards, if Archana had done this to me, I would have thrown that garbage on her face.
Sajid says Archana was evicted but Bigg Boss brought her back for tingling all of us and she is becoming successful in this. He says Archana has no support from outside people and that is why she got only 1200 votes in her elections. Sajid tells Sumbul to give Archana back if she ever says anything bad. Sumbul says I would have beaten her but violence is not allowed.
Archana and Priyanka are sitting outside. Ankit brings coffee for Priyanka and she taunts him saying you have brought me morning tea for the first time ever. Ankit says I used to get black tea for you and Archana supports him. This irritates Priyanka and she fights with Ankit.
In the kitchen, Nimrit and Tina made breakfast late. Archana taunts them for the same and all of them get into a heated argument. Abdu tries to entertain MC Stan and other by singing songs.
Sajid, Shiv, and Stan tease Abdu saying Nimrit is your amma (mother). They tell Nimrit to call Abdu beta (son) and this irks Abdu.
Shiv tells Archana how come she is like this and how she manages to poke everyone in the house and gets on their nerves. He says, I am proud of you Archana and I like the way you are. Archana says I am natural and that is why I am like this.
Bigg Boss calls all housemates in the living room. He says it is time for a new ration task. Housemates have to board a truck and that will be driven by captain Shiv. In three rounds, contestants will be allowed to deboard the truck and grab the ration. Captain Shiv will decide how much time will be given to contestants for collecting the ration. In the end, the left over ration will be taken by the captain himself.
In the first round, room of 2 contestants - Nimrit and Tina took their ration. In the second round room of 3, Sajid, Abdu, and Stan grabbed their ration. In the third round, Shalin, Archana, and Sumbul collected the ration and in the last round, Priyanka, Ankit, and Soundarya got an opportunity to take the ration.
Archana praised Shiv by saying you are a fair captain unlike others. Sajid got upset knowing Archana was indirectly calling him unfair. Sajid said, yes I am unfair and this house is not run by anyone's father. Archana replied, I wish my father was rich like Bigg Boss and it was his house. She says even your father is not running the house. Sajid lost his calm and kicked a stool and Archana got hurt by it. Sajid abused Archana's mother and both got into an ugly verbal spat. Archana mocked Sajid by saying you are a good director so you should not abuse. Sajid replies by saying you took advantage of being a woman. Tina and Nimrit support Sajid and argue with Archana.
Soundarya and Priyanka try to calm Archana who is on fire because Sajid abused her mother. Sajid Khan sits outside and says he will not eat anything until Bigg Boss throws Archana out of the house. Bigg Boss calls Sajid into the medical room where doctor checks his bp and says you need to calm down because your blood pressure is a little high.
Sajid tells Ankit that Archana gets into my nerves and I am getting affected. He says Archana is not worth a penny and she was brought back by Bigg Boss and that is why she has a gumption to poke everyone.
Nimrit and Shiv talk to Sajid and tell him to eat something or he will end up affecting his health. Sajid replies, I would like to be hospitalized but I want Bigg Boss to call me to the confession room or else I won't eat anything.
Sajid tells Stan and Shiv that Archana always plays a rich and poor card. Even I was not always rich. He says his father died of a liver failure and he was just 14 years old. Sajid says, after his father died, he begged before his relatives to help him in performing the last rites of his father but all turned him down except Salim Khan - Salman Khan's father. He cries and gets emotional.
Bigg Boss calls Nimrit and Shiv into the confession room and tells them to make Sajid understand that whatever he is doing is wrong. Bigg Boss says Sajid is over reacting and affecting his health, you are his friends and you should convey this thing to him.
Nimrit and Shiv talk to Sajid and convince him to eat food. Sajid goes into the kitchen and eats food along with other housemates.
Soundarya and Archana reconcile after having a fight over garlic. Both hug each other and eat food together.
Nimrit, Tina, Shiv, Stan, Abdu, and Shalin write happy birthday SK on the ground with toilet paper and wish Sajid on his 51st birthday. He gets emotional and thanks them by saying it is one of the special birthdays in my life and I will remember it until I die.
In the bedroom, Soundarya calls Ankit and tells him to reconcile with Priyanka. Both get into a tiff and ultimately give up the fight. Ankit picks Priyanka in his lap and drops her on the bed. Both hug each other.
Episode Ends Here.
