Bigg Boss 16, 23 November 2022 E54: A Massive Fight in BB House - Written Update

Archana and Priyanka are sitting outside. Ankit brings coffee for Priyanka and she taunts him saying you have brought me morning tea for the first time ever. Ankit says I used to get black tea for you and Archana supports him. This irritates Priyanka and she fights with Ankit.

In the kitchen, Nimrit and Tina made breakfast late. Archana taunts them for the same and all of them get into a heated argument. Abdu tries to entertain MC Stan and other by singing songs.

Sajid, Shiv, and Stan tease Abdu saying Nimrit is your amma (mother). They tell Nimrit to call Abdu beta (son) and this irks Abdu.

Shiv tells Archana how come she is like this and how she manages to poke everyone in the house and gets on their nerves. He says, I am proud of you Archana and I like the way you are. Archana says I am natural and that is why I am like this.