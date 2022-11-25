Bigg Boss 16, 25 November E56: Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Fahmaan Khan in BB House

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 E55 on Thursday, 24 November 2022, a massive fight occurred between Tina, Shalin, and Sumbul after Bigg Boss revealed the secret of Sumbul's conversation with her father over a phone call.

Shalin and Tina were on fire after they heard the derogatory remarks that Sumbul's dad passed for them. Shalin and Tina bashed Sumbul after listening to the entire conversation. Sumbul was left clueless and ended up in the medical room.

Later, Bigg Boss assigned a new captaincy task to the housemates in which MC Stan was the Sanchaalak of the task. In the first two rounds of the captaincy task, Shiv, Tina, and Nimrit became victorious and are now contenders.

Let us read what will happen in today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Friday, 25 November 2022.