Bigg Boss 16 14 November 2022, Monday, E55: Sajid Is New Captain of the House
Bigg Boss 16: In the previous episode on Sunday, 13 November 2022, Archana Gautam enters again in the house. While Priyanka, Soundarya, Ankit, and Gautam are excited, other housemates do not seem to be much happy.
Nimrit cries inconsolably in the confession room and later informs Shiv and Stan about her depression and anxiety. Priyanka and Sumbul again top the my glam app contest.
The episode ended with Gautam and Priyanka talking about Shalin and his relationship with Tina and Sumbul. They feel that Shalin is fake and does everything for camera.
Bigg Boss 16 14 November 2022, Monday, E55 Written Update Live
The episode starts with the Bigg Boss anthem. All contestants stand in a queue in the garden area and sing the Bigg Boss anthem together. Priyanka and Archana squabble over sugar in the kitchen.
Archana asks Tina about the sugar and Shiv, Stan, and Nimrit also join the conversation. Priyanka and Shalin shout on each other regarding the sugar issue. Gautam calls Shalin fake and supports Priyanka.
Tina says Archana to ask Soundarya about the sugar. Soundarya gets angry and says she uses jaggery instead of sugar. Soundarya says Tina is jealous of her and stalks her on Instagram.
In the kitchen, Sumbul and Nimrit are cooking food. Soundarya and Nimrit fight over Gautam's pancakes and hurl abuses at each other, Sumbul supports Nimrit. Gautam shouts on Soundarya and asks her to stay quiet. Soundarya tells him not to interfere in her matter and leaves the kitchen.
Nimrit, Abdu, Sajid, Shiv are sitting in the kitchen area. Nimrit tells Abdu to call her best friend and he does so. Bigg Boss speaks about the daily routine of house and says it has become monotonous. He adds saying let's play a game and asks everyone to gather in the living area. While all contestants are awaiting Bigg Boss's orders in the living area, Shalin is missing. He comes quickly and is wrapping a towel instead of clothes. Bigg Boss teases him and asks him what are the things that he earned in this house and also mention things that he lost in the house. Shalin replies that he lost his captaincy and can not become a captain. Bigg Boss tells him that his punishment is over and he can now participate in the captaincy tasks.
Bigg Boss tells the housemates that it is time for a new captaincy task and now you should not come to me for your issues, instead you should go to the person who will be the new captain of the house.
Bigg Boss says the house is already divided into two groups. In the new captaincy task, Sajid will play the role of a tour guide and will own a company called Sajid Tours and Travels. There will be 4 rounds in the game. In each round, Sajid will choose two housemates as tourists and will give them a house tour. Rest of the contestants will be in a statue mode. The selected housemates will go to the activity area and take 3 names who they feel should not become captains. In each round, 3 contestants will be out from the captaincy race and whoever stays in the end will be the new captain of the house.
In the 1st round, Sajid selects Shalin and Nimrit and they take names of Priyanka, Gautam, and Soundarya, who are now out of the captaincy race.
In the 2nd round, Sajid chooses Sumbul and Tina and they take Ankit, Archana, and Abdu out of the captaincy race.
In the 3rd round, Sajid Selects Stan and Abdu as tourists and they name Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina, and all of them are out of the captaincy race.
In the 4th and last round, Shiv and Ankit are selected by Sajid. Ankit names Shiv and Shiv names Nimrit. This way all the contestants are out of the captaincy race except Sajid.
Sajid becomes the new captain of the house and all housemates congratulate him.
Bigg Boss announces Sajid as the new captain of the house. However, he brings a new twist in the captaincy. Bigg Boss says now the captaincy will be different. Whoever will become a captain now onwards will get special privileges. A captain will rule like a king or queen. Also, a captain will get the authority to choose the contestants for different rooms. Whoever will stay in the room of 2 will be captain's royal friends and will not be nominated. Also, they won't have to do any household work. Contestants who will stay in room of 3 will be royal cooks. They can cook food for captain and themselves only. They also can't be nominated and don't have to do household chores. Housemates who will be selected for room of 4 and 6 will be like common public with no special privileges. they will be non-favourite of captain and will have to do all household chores. Also, they will be nominated this week.
Bigg Boss asks Sajid to select the contestants for different rooms. He chooses Abdu and Shiv for room of 2, Stand, Sumbul, and Nimrit for room of 3, Shalin and Tina for room of 4, and Priyanka, Ankit, Gautam, and Soundarya for room of 6.
Tina is not happy with Sajid's decision and calls him unfair. She says I have always been loyal to him and he did not prioritize me. Also, she feels Sumbul is disloyal towards their group and should not have been selected.
Shalin and Tina discuss about Sajid's decision and call him unfair. Tina says Sajid is disloyal and a flipper. She says Sajid is a horse on which she will never bet. Tina further says that she has trust issues with Sajid and got a reality check. The discussion continues.
Episode Ends Here.
