Bigg Boss 16 14 November 2022, Monday, E55: Sajid Is New Captain of the House

Bigg Boss 16: In the previous episode on Sunday, 13 November 2022, Archana Gautam enters again in the house. While Priyanka, Soundarya, Ankit, and Gautam are excited, other housemates do not seem to be much happy.

Nimrit cries inconsolably in the confession room and later informs Shiv and Stan about her depression and anxiety. Priyanka and Sumbul again top the my glam app contest.

The episode ended with Gautam and Priyanka talking about Shalin and his relationship with Tina and Sumbul. They feel that Shalin is fake and does everything for camera.