Bigg Boss 16, 3 January Episode 95 Written Update: Ruckus in Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss 16, 3 January E95 Full Written update: The episode starts with Bigg Boss anthem. Shalin and Tina are sharing some mushy moments. Tina calls Shalin mean for not passing her the protein shake.
In the kitchen, Archana and Tina get into a verbal spat. Tina calls Archana cheap and low mentality person.
Soundarya, Nimrit, and Archana bitch about Tina. Nimrit tells Soundarya not to get personal. Soundarya says Tina called me and Archana lesbian but she is trying to hide her relationship with Shalin.
Priyanka, Archana, and Sreejita mock Archana and accuse her of faking friendship with Shiv and his group for getting votes. Sajid says Priyanka and others are wrong because when they mock Archana she becomes famous and fetches audience attention.
Shalin tells Tina that Soundarya is pointing our relationship when her relationship with Gautam was questioned because she used to get clingy all the time.
Abdu is having fun with Sajid. Shiv and Stan are enjoying their cute banter. Priyanka tells Shiv that everyone should be informed before cooking anything because she doesn't eat daal. Nimrit interferes and both get into a brawl. Soundarya says Priyanka is not a princess that we should cook food according to her taste and mood.
Sajid says Priyanka, Sreejita, Tina, and Shalin's friendship is temporary and won't last for long time. Bigg Boss calls all the contestants into the living room. Bigg Boss says Priyanka, Abdu, Stan, Nimrit are captaincy contenders. Shiv's captaincy is now over. There will be a task. Nominated contestants have to collect balls in each round. Whoever will catch a ball will get an opportunity to make captain of his/her choice. At the end of all rounds whoever will have large number of balls will become the new captain of the house.
Sajid will monitor the task and can not make his own rules. In the first round no one catches the ball. Shalin and Tina are whispering and Bigg Boss restricts them from catching the ball in other round.
In the second round, no one is able to catch the ball again. In the third round Soundarya catches the ball. In fourth round, Shalin catches the ball. In the fifth round no one catches the ball. In the sixth round, Shalin again catches the ball.
In the seventh round, Shiv catches the ball. Bigg Boss tells Sajid to give commentary on the game. Sajid starts commentary and makes fun of all contestants.
In the seventh round, Shalin catches the ball. Priyanka and Abdu are sitting in the baskets to protect balls. Sajid tells them to step out. Sajid gets into a fight with Priyanka and tells her to step out of the basket.
Sajid tells Priyanka if she doesn't step out of the basket, he will disqualify her. Priyanka gets into an argument with Sajid and tells him not to be unfair.
In the eighth round, Soundarya catches the ball. Sumbul catches the ball in ninth round. Priyanka tells Sajid that he is wrong in the game and he replies I am upset and I will disqualify you. Priyanka says you can't threaten me. Sajid starts shouting on Tina and Priyanka and all of them get into an ugly fight.
Tina and Sajid Khan get into an argument during the task. Sajid tells her not to raise her voice. She says if you will raise the voice so will I. Sajid says I will support my friends. Tina says that is why you are unfair.
Bigg Boss says the next round will be the last but there will be another task and that will decide who will be the captain. In the last round no one catches the ball.
Soundarya tells Sajid not to give importance to Tina because she is rattled due to nominations. Bigg Boss tells Sajid to announce who has the maximum number of balls. Sajid says Abdu has more balls and he is the new captain of BB house.
Tina tells Shalin that Bigg Boss is teasing her and insulting her in front of everyone. Shalin says no he is just making you feel special.
Tina apologizes to Sajid and tells him I hadn't any intention to disrespect you. Sajid says do not apologize because you shouted on me. Tina says you shouted first and that is why I also did.
Archana tells Abdu that washroom is unclean and since he is captain he should be mindful about that. Shiv supports Abdu and and gets into an argument with Archana.
Sreejita tells Archana she is unnecessarily fighting with Shiv because she wants footage as she is nominated. Archana says she is also fighting with her because she wants to be seen.
Shalin and Tina gets into an argument again. Priyanka tells them to sort it out in person. Tina walks away angrily and throws away bottle. She goes into washroom and cries loudly.
Archana accuses Stan of not doing duties properly. He says Bigg Boss is not your father's house. Archana says Bigg Boss is my father and Stan replies, has your mother been in relationship with Bigg Boss?. Archana says you don't respect other's mothers. Stan says you are playing woman card and you are tom boy and not woman. Archana calls Stan disgusting and tells him that he is cheap. Both Archana and Stan hurl abuses at each other and get into a war of words.
Sajid takes Stan aside and tells him not to stretch the matter. Archana says loudly that unless and until Stan doesn't do his work properly I will not cook food. Shiv tells her that she is not the owner of this house. Archana replies that he is not a winner material.
Stan says Archana pokes me because I have more fan following. Archana tells Stan to respect parents of everyone. He says you should also respect. Archana tells him that because Salman told me to stay low key that is why I spared you. Archana tells Stan that he is trash and is born out of dirt.
Sajid tries to calm down Archana. She cries inconsolably and says she is quiet because of Salman Khan. Archana says when she doesn't work everyone points her but when others don't work no one says anything. Sajid tells her that your stand is right but your language is not right.
Sajid tells Archana to have food but she refuses and says I am not hungry. Archana talks to Shalin and tells him that you should have supported me. He says yes I did support you.
Sajid talks to Stan and tells him that he should not have abused her mother. He replies she also abused me and my profession also. Sajid says now the weekend ka vaar will be again about her. Shiv says what can we do even if she wins the show also.
Soundarya consoles Archana who is crying consistently. Stan refuses to eat food. Sajid and Nimrit tell her to have food and not give importance to Archana.
Shalin and Tina are sitting together. Tina tells him you vent out your frustration on me. He replies, I was not in a good mood.
MC Stan tells Sajid that he wants to exit voluntarily. He says okay done.
The episode ends here.
