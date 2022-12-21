Bigg Boss 16, 21 December Episode 82 Written Update Today: Ankit or Prize Money?

Priyanka doesn't press the buzzer and says she can't send Ankit back with her own hands. Bigg Boss tells her to leave the confession room now. All housemates, especially Archana and Sajid are annoyed. Archana calls her epitome of truth sarcastically and mocks her for losing the prize money. Sajid reprimands Priyanka for saying he is wrong.

Bigg Boss gives a ration task to housemates. Some guests will arrive in the house time to time. Contestants have to ignore them and do not give any reaction, this will make them win the daily ration. If they fail to ignore, they will get a strike. For three strikes, they will lose a basket of ration. There will be 8 rounds in the game. MC Stan will have to distribute the ration according to his choice because he has a special captaincy power.

Housemates win the first round despite two strikes. They also win the second round. In the third round, they loss a basket of ration due to three strikes. The other rounds will be played in tomorrow's episode.

Nimrit, Soundarya, and Stan discuss about their experience when they entered the Bigg Boss house for the first time. All three of them make fun of each other. The episode ends here.

Check this space regularly for daily Bigg Boss 16 written updates.