Bigg Boss 16, 20 Jan Day 112 Written Update: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan
Here's the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, Friday, 20 January 2023 Episode 112.
Bigg Boss 16, 20 January 2023 Full Written Update: The episode started with the morning Bigg Boss anthem. Shalin was sitting on the Bigg Boss's elevated space outside the house and visiting birds. Soundarya asked him are there any birds? Shalin replied that there are eagles and sparrows.
Soundarya told Shalin that Shiv has too much negativity filled in him. Shalin replied that the entire Mandali is extremely insecure. Shalin asked Nimrit that why doesn't Shiv talk to me, she replied that I didn't have a conversation with him regarding you.
Shalin told Nimrit that Tina always used to instigate me to nominate you and Sumbul. He said that me and Tina have some common connections and that is why I listen to her bullshit. Shalin said that I wish either me or Tina should be evicted this week because I can't tolerate her. Nimrit told Shalin that Tina first played love angle with you and now she is trying enemy angle with you for cameras.
Nimrit talked to Soundarya about Shalin and said that I don't like talking to him because he has said too many bad things about me. Soundarya said that I also feel the same but he comes to me and I have no option except talking to him.
Shalin talked to Sumbul and told her that she can talk to him if she ever feels lonely. Shalin said that I also don't have anyone with whom I can talk.
Shalin and Archana are feeling lonely and talking to themselves. Archana was seen crying because no one gave her a packet of milk.
Bigg Boss called all contestants into the garden area. He announced that these are the last weeks of Bigg Boss, I welcome a famous astrologer Saurish Sharma in the BB house.
Saurish Sharma said I will start the session with Shalin. He told Shalin that he is more attracted towards the opposite sex. Saurish also mocked him related to Tina.
Saurish told Tina that her attitude is the problem in her life. He advised her to be care free and that is the key to her success. Saurish told Tina that she is too much talented and can turn a forest into a palace.
Saurish told Sumbul that she has a lot of personal problems. He told her that she needs to calm in her life. Saurish told Sumbul that she has struggled lot in her life. He told her that she should rethink about her relationship with her mother and that will help her to get away with mental issues.
Saurish told Archana that every fourth year is favourable for her. He told her that she will get a lot of money and success till 2026. Saurish told Archana that besides having good intuitions she has a black tongue meaning whatever she says turns out to be true.
Saurish gave Archana examples of some incidents that turned out to be true. He told her to think before saying anything. Saurish gave Archana some good tips about her love life.
Saurish told Priyanka that since she is a Leo, she connects with people as per her convenience. He told Priyanka that her and Ankit's relationship doesn't have a good future. She will get lot of fame if she gives up her relationship with Ankit.
Saurish told Nimrit that she should be a little selfish in her life. He told her that she will be successful if she works on certain things.
Saurish told Shiv that he will be a lead in a Marathi movie soon. Saurish said that Shiv's relationship got spoiled because of her mother. He told Shiv that his innocence will help him a lot. Saurish told Shiv that he will do a reality show soon.
Saurish told Stan that he should take criticism positively. He will soon do a hit and blockbuster song. In the upcoming months he will get a lot of collaborations including some foreign ones. Saurish told Stan that he should get married to Booba in 2025 or 2026.
Saurish told Soundarya that her relationship with Gautam was only one sided. He said that the relationship was only pure from her end and there is nothing from Gautam's side. Saurish told Soundarya that she looks innocent but is actually sharp and that is her forte. Saurish also gave some individual advices to Shalin, Tina, Shiv and Archana.
Archana told Priyanka that she will soon get a big movie or a serial. Tina asked that will she get love in her life and Archana replied that she can not say that right now.
Shalin was seen requesting to Bigg Boss about calling him to the confession room. Bigg Boss called Shalin to the confession room. The moment he entered the room, he asked Bigg Boss whether the room is sound proof or not. Bigg Boss said that yes this is a sound proof room. Shalin was seen restless and started talking in English. Shalin said that I am talking off the grid but I am losing my shit and I am getting depressed.
Bigg Boss replied that there is nothing off the grid. Shalin said that I do not want this thing to go in Air. Bigg Boss said that there is nothing off the grid but you can talk whatever you want. Shalin said that I want to say lot of things and be candid but I do not want this conversation to go on Air.
Bigg Boss said that do you want a Psychiatrist. Shalin was seen continuously stammering. Shalin asked Bigg Boss that he wants to meet his lawyer and wants to exit the house. Bigg Boss replied that he would have to bear the damage because it would be a voluntary exit.
Shalin went berserk and didn't stop talking. He was continuously insisting that he wants to talk offline. Bigg Boss told Shalin that he should have faith that the show doesn't need this type of content.
Shalin's conversation continued for a long time and it looked like as if he has lost his mind. Shalin told Bigg Boss that he wishes that he should be evicted tomorrow. Bigg Boss replied that it is not up to you or us. Shalin continued his blabbering.
The episode ended there.
Check this space regularly to get the daily written updates of Bigg Boss 16.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.