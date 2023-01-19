Bigg Boss 16, 19 Jan Day 111 Written Update: Rift in Shiv & Nimrit's Friendship
Here's the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, Thursday, 19 Jan 2023, Day 111.
Bigg Boss 16, Thursday 19 January 2023 Full Written Update Day 111: The episode starts with contestants standing in a queue for a captaincy challenge task between Shiv and Nimrit. There are two cut outs of Shiv and Nimrit and housemates have to destroy the cut out of Nimrit or Shiv with a bullet. At the end of the task, the cut out that will be undamaged will win the task and ticket to finale.
In the first round, Tina won and destroyed Nimrit's cut out and said Shiv is more deserving compared to Nimrit. In the second round Soundarya destroyed Shiv's cut out and said Nimrit is more deserving. An argument occurred between Shiv and Soundarya. In the third round, Shalin won and destroyed Shiv's cut out.
In the fourth round, Soundarya again won and destroyed Shiv's cut out. Bigg Boss announced that Shiv lost the ticket to finale. Nimrit is still the captain and is still eligible for TTFW. Priyanka laughed and Nimrit interrupted, both got into a squabble.
Soundarya and Shiv passed some heated comments to each other. Priyanka and Tina supported Shiv but Soundarya pounced on them. Soundarya went to Shalin and told him that Shiv got furious because I supported Nimrit.
Priyanka told Soundarya that she couldn't fit in Mandli although she tried a lot and was continuously backbiting about her and Tina. Both told each other they do not deserve each other's friendship.
Soundarya was seen crying in front of Shalin and said that Shiv is trying to character assassinate me. Shalin consoled her by saying do not worry about such things.
Nimrit told Soundarya that no one is a saint here. Soundarya told Nimrit that Shiv is not happy with her win. She said that Shiv and Priyanka are always politically correct and have a perfect game plan.
Shalin was seen backbiting with Archana about Priyanka. Shalin said that Priyanka is overconfident that she will win. Archana said she is the colors face and that is why she might win. Shalin said that Priyanka has no point of view in this house.
Shalin and Soundarya were seen instigating Nimrit about Shiv. Both told Nimrit that she should understand who is her actual friend. Nimrit got upset and nodded her head.
Shiv and Stan tried to console angry Nimrit but she walked away. Shiv was seen talking to Priyanka and Tina. Stan asked Nimrit where is Shiv and she replied that he is with her best friends.
Nimrit confronted Shiv and told him that Tina and Priyanka are trying to break our friendship but why are you talking to them. Shiv said that you also talk to Shalin then why can't I talk to Priyanka and Tina. Later, both resolved their issues. Tina revealed a lot of things about Shalin to Tina.
The episode ended there.
Tina told Priyanka that Shalin is trying to be friends with Sumbul now. She said that Sumbul is innocent like me and gets carried away easily. Tina said that I genuinely want to see if Salman Khan will scold Shalin on this weekend ka vaar for his insolent behaviour.
Shiv talked to MC Stan about Nimrit. He said Nimrit has bonding with everyone but gets angry when I talk to anyone. Shiv said that I can also get possessive when Nimrit talks to Archana for hours but only I am blamed.
Sumbul and Priyanka were seen backbiting about Tina and Priyanka. Nimrit said I haven't seen any arrogant girl like Priyanka ever in my life. Nimrit, Shalin and Soundarya were seen mocking Priyanka and making fun of her. Nimrit said she is the villain of the house and should get the best antagonist award.
Priyanka and Tina talked about Soundarya and said that she piles on Nimrit and others and still gets nominated. Both said that Soundarya doesn't have any self respect.
Nimrit told Soundarya that I wish that Tina gets evicted this week. Tina and Priyanka said that Nimrit has suddenly become arrogant because she gets everything served on the platter.
Priyanka asked Archana about her plans post Bigg Boss. She replied that I will go to my constituency in a helicopter.
A task was played by the contestants regarding the country delight milk. Housemates were divided into two groups. Team A included - Shiv, Stan, Sumbul, and Tina and Team B included Priyanka, Soundarya, Archana, and Shalin. Nimrit was the Sanchaalak of the task. The winning team would get a hamper from country delight. Team A won the task and got a hamper.
Nimrit, Shiv, Sumbul, and Stan were seen playing in the garden area. Archana, Priyanka, and Tina were playing with fingers and deciding who will be the winner of the Bigg Boss.
Priyanka and Tina locked Archana in the store room. Tina revealed to Priyanka that Shalin makes me quiet in the game because before entering the house Shalin communicated with me through common friends and wanted to play together. Tina said that Shalin planned everything before entering the house and then how am I blamed to use him.
