Bigg Boss 16 ,18 January Episode 110 Written Update: Shalin vs Tina and Priyanka
Here is the full written update of Bigg Boss 16 ,18 January 2023 Episode 110.
Bigg Boss 16, Wednesday 18 January 2023 Full Written Update: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Tina was seen teasing Archana and told her to keep smiling always. Archana said I smile always and worship Sun God and this will make my life better.
Soundarya was seen discussing about Archana with Nimrit and Sumbul. She said Archana keeps backbiting about me with Tina and Priyanka and I am done with her friendship now.
Archana discussed with Shalin that she has changed here. She said this is not my personality and I am very brave. She also said that I am always scared about what Salman Khan will tell me on Weekend ka Vaar. Shalin advised her to not think too much and just play the game.
Bigg Boss called all contestants into the living area and said I made Nimrit captain of the house for a reason. He said I know you guys were not okay with this but why didn't you guys say anything about it.
Bigg Boss told contestants that I am giving you guys an opportunity to take one name that you think is more deserving for captaincy and TTFW other than Nimrit.
Priyanka said that she thinks she is more deserving than Nimrit because Nimrit has no individual game and has been given wake up calls since five weeks.- This statement didn't go well with Nimrit and both got into a heated argument. Priyanka also said that the other contestant that she feels is deserving is Shiv.
Archana also said that she thinks she is more deserving than others. She also named Soundarya and said that she is more deserving compared to others.
Shalin took his name and also said that other than me Nimrit is more deserving and the captaincy should stay with her.
Tina said she is more deserving than Nimrit. She also said that Nimrit is not active in the game and has been given wake up calls. Tina said that Nimrit got captaincy served on a platter. A scuffle occurred between Tina and Nimrit. Tina also took Shiv's and Priyanka's name for deserving candidates.
Shiv named MC Stan and Priyanka as deserving candidates for the captaincy. Nimrit named Shiv. Sumbul took her and Nimrit's name for captaincy. Sumbul also named Shiv. Priyanka interrupted and said that you can't take Nimrit's name. Both Sumbul and Priyanka got into a war of words.
MC Stan named Shiv as a deserving candidate for the captaincy. Soundarya named her and Archana's name. Housemates said that in majority Shiv is the deserving candidate. Priyanka said that she is not okay with it because she thinks she is more deserving. Later, all housemates agreed on Shiv's name.
Bigg Boss announced that there will be a task between Shiv and Nimrit now. Priyanka and Tina confronted Shalin for supporting Nimrit when he was against her.
Priyanka and Tina said Shalin has double standards. Shalin replied that you both also plotted against Nimrit. Tina called Shalin a hypocrite. He said you are a hypocrite and always need a support system for staying in the game. Tina abused Shalin and told him that you are always disrespectful towards women. Shalin told Tina that you always need a guy's support. Priyanka supported Tina and fought with Shalin. An ugly fight occurred between the trio.
Tina hurled ugly abuses on Shalin and told him that he couldn't maintain his wife's respect, how will he respect any other women. Priyanka stopped Tina from involving Shalin's wife and said she is my friend.
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
