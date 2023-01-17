Bigg Boss 16, 17 January Episode 109 Written Update: Shiv vs Archana

Bigg Boss called all the contestants into the garden area for ration task. Bigg Boss announced, there will be a container of happiness in the garden behind a red line. The container has weekly ration in different sections. Housemates will also get an opportunity to win back the 10 lakh prize money. Each housemate has to reach near the container along with his/her shopping cart. Whosoever will cross the red line first and reach the container, will get an opportunity to take five personal ration items from the container.

In the first round, Shalin reached the container first. He purchased Atta, chicken, and coffee.

In the second round, Shiv crossed the line and reached the container first. He purchased potatoes and coffee. In the third round, Shiv again crossed the line first and he purchased pumpkin, rice, and daal.