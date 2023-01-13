Bigg Boss 16, 13 January Episode 105 Written Update: Shukravaar ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16, 13 January 2023 Full Written Update Shukravaar Ka Vaar: The episode started with Salman Khan on the BB stage and he congratulated Rajamouli and his team for winning golden globe awards for Naatu Naatu song. Salman wished everyone on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.

Salman Khan announced the entry of VVIPs - Bharti and Harsh into the Bigg Boss house. Both Harsh and Bharti cracked some funny jokes and entertained the contestants.

Bharti appreciated the bonding of Abdu and Sajid. She also made fun of Shalin and Tina's relation. Bharti said that the Rs 2000 notes have been banned and all contestants were shocked. Later, she clarified that she was kidding.