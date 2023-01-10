Bigg Boss 16, 10 January Episode 102 Written Update: MC Stan Gets Emotional

Bigg Boss 16, 10 January 2023 Full Written Update Day 102:The episode starts with Sajid Khan's interaction with Bigg Boss in the confession room. He shares his experience about the freeze and release task.

Archana is making food for the housemates. She serves fresh and hot food to Shiv's mother. Asha Ji says that it has been 40 years since she had food made by somebody else.

Bigg Boss calls Farah and Sajid into the activity area and others into the living room. Bigg Boss wishes happy birthday to Farah and tells her that Sajid will be hosting a show with Farah in his own style.

Sajid says that Farah hit him on head because I told her not to hit me on my face. Farah tells that she came to Bigg Boss for free because of Sajid.