Bigg Boss 16, 16 January 2023 Episode 108 Written Update: Nomination Special

Priyanka and Soundarya again got into a heated argument. Priyanka accused Soundarya that she has no game except that she is following her footprints. Soundarya called Priyanka insane woman and said she is extremely loud.

Shalin told Tina that he wants to maintain gravity with her but she is getting him unnecessarily involved and spoiling his name. Shalin said I want to maintain respect between the us. Tina replied that why are you threatening me, you can do whatever you want to. Both argue and walk away angrily.

Soundarya is angry and said that in this house people can't discuss nominations and support friends and if they do so, people accuse us not getting involved in the game.

Shalin told Tina that as long as I am in this house I won't said anything bad about you. Tina said thank you and that is so sweet of you.

Nimrit asked Shalin that if you are so pissed off with Tina then why don't you nominate her. He replied that I can't just give away my emotions so quickly.

Nimrit advised Soundarya to stay low and not get into a fight with Priyanka. MC Stan is in a funny mood and said that I want to win and will do everything to win.

Archana and Nimrit are discussing about Shalin, Tina, and Priyanka's game plan. Archana said that Priyanka is keeping both Shalin and Tina apart so that she has an upper hand.

Nimrit and her friends are having food together in the tunnel. They are missing Sajid and Abdu. Archana mocked them saying that are you guys getting ready to move out of the house? Nimrit replied, no we are just planning to send others out.

