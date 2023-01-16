Bigg Boss 16, 16 January 2023 Episode 108 Written Update: Nomination Special
Bigg Boss 16, Monday 16 January 2023 Episode 108 Full Written Update: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Archana was seen playing with Mahim. Shalin told Priyanka that he feels house is empty without Sajid but after Archana gets evicted, it will be even emptier.
MC Stan, Shiv, Nimrit, and Sumbul were seen discussing and feeling nostalgic about the moments spent with Sajid.
Bigg Boss announced and called the contestants as deserving top 9 contestants of the season 16. He called all housemates into the living area, were there was an amazing set up.
Bigg Boss said, since we started the season with captaincy, the climax will also be captaincy. But there is a twist, this time the captaincy will be associated with the ticket to finale week (TTFW). Whosoever will be the captain this week, will get the TTFW.
Bigg Boss said, since Nimrit was the first captain of the house, she will be again the captain of the house and housemates will have to snatch the captaincy from her. Bigg Boss told Nimrit to be careful and follow all the rules diligently. There will be no relaxation about the house rules and Nimrit has to make sure that no rules break.
Tina and Priyanka discussed that Nimrit got the captaincy served in the platter. Shalin, Tina and Priyanka were seen discussing how to snatch the captaincy from Nimrit.
Nimrit distributed house duties to all the contestants. Nimrit told Soundarya that Shalin and Archana will be now best friends because they have to fight against me. She also said that Tina and Shalin will again reconcile because the game is more important to them.
Priyanka tried to explain some things to Tina regarding Shalin but she got angry and walked away angrily. Archana told Soundarya that people are trying to manipulate me so that I do something against Nimrit but I will not do anything, instead they should do.
Housemates entered the activity area, where there was a set up for nomination special. Bigg Boss announced that there will be a nomination special task in which housemates have to push the contestants into swamp whom they want to nominate. Nimrit is the captain and no one can nominate her.
Sumbul nominated Tina and Shalin and pushed them into the swamp. Soundarya nominated Tina and said that she talks with Shalin in sign language despite their indifferences. Both got into a heated argument. Soundarya nominated Shalin also.
Nimrit nominated Tina saying she got privileges because she was nominated by audience and then brought back by audience. Nimrit also nominated Shalin saying he blames others for his mistakes.
Priyanka nominated Soundarya saying she is less involved in the game and more involved with Archana. She also nominated Sumbul saying she is less involved in the game.
Tina nominated Soundarya saying she gave invalid reasons regarding me. She also nominated Sumbul saying she has the least contribution in the show and her real personality hasn't come out yet.
MC Stan nominated Soundarya and said she doesn't play individually. He also nominated Archana and said she can do anything just to get caught in the camera.
Archana nominated Shiv and said he makes his own rules during captaincy and is biased towards his friends. She also nominated MC Stan and said in 15 weeks I haven't seen his contribution.
Shiv nominated Archana and said she doesn't have any solid issues and is lazy. He also nominated Soundarya and said that she doesn't have any individual game.
Shalin nominated Soundarya and said I couldn't understand why did she nominate me. He also said that Soundarya is overshadowed by Archana. Shalin also nominated Sumbul and said that she is less involved in the game compared to others.
Bigg Boss announced that Soundarya, Sumbul, Tina, and Shalin are nominated this week.
Priyanka and Soundarya again got into a heated argument. Priyanka accused Soundarya that she has no game except that she is following her footprints. Soundarya called Priyanka insane woman and said she is extremely loud.
Shalin told Tina that he wants to maintain gravity with her but she is getting him unnecessarily involved and spoiling his name. Shalin said I want to maintain respect between the us. Tina replied that why are you threatening me, you can do whatever you want to. Both argue and walk away angrily.
Soundarya is angry and said that in this house people can't discuss nominations and support friends and if they do so, people accuse us not getting involved in the game.
Shalin told Tina that as long as I am in this house I won't said anything bad about you. Tina said thank you and that is so sweet of you.
Nimrit asked Shalin that if you are so pissed off with Tina then why don't you nominate her. He replied that I can't just give away my emotions so quickly.
Nimrit advised Soundarya to stay low and not get into a fight with Priyanka. MC Stan is in a funny mood and said that I want to win and will do everything to win.
Archana and Nimrit are discussing about Shalin, Tina, and Priyanka's game plan. Archana said that Priyanka is keeping both Shalin and Tina apart so that she has an upper hand.
Nimrit and her friends are having food together in the tunnel. They are missing Sajid and Abdu. Archana mocked them saying that are you guys getting ready to move out of the house? Nimrit replied, no we are just planning to send others out.
The episode ended there.
