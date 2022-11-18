Bigg Boss 16, 18 November 2022, Friday E49: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Thursday, 17 November 2022 Archana Gautam gave a tough time to Sajid Khan and other contestants of the house. She was adamant about not doing the duties which make the entire house against her.

A task was performed between favourite and non-favourite contestants of the house regarding Sajid's captaincy, in which favourite contestants became victorious and Sajid's captaincy continued.

A fight between Stan and Shalin lead to many twists and turns and the entire house got involved in it. Over possessive Sumbul shouted on Tina and the latter got angry, which lead to a verbal spat between the two.

Let's read about what happens in today's Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Friday, 18 November 2022.