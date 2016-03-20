B’day Jukebox: The Best of Alka Yagnik, ‘Tezaab’ Se ‘Tamasha’ Tak

No matter how hard we try, it’s impossible to fit Alka Yagnik’s versatile vocals into a single playlist. She’s been around for more than three decades and there aren’t too many films that she hasn’t sung for, or for that matter, music directors that she hasn’t worked with. This playback marvel has everything from item numbers and love ballads to devotional tracks and ghazals, covered. On her birthday, we’re celebrating with this playlist of the best songs from her filmi journey, starting right from 1988 with Tezaab’s Ek Do Teen.

Not only is this jukebox a celebration of a versatile playback singer, but also a crash course in cinema from the last 30 years. Happy Birthday, Alka Yagnik!