Tally Up, but Heavyweights Defeated: How Did BJP Perform in Telangana Elections?

As most exit polls had predicted, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its tally in Telangana, albeit in single digits. The party, which had three seats in the Assembly (Goshamahal, Dubbaka, and Huzurabad), has eight seats now.

Eight is a big number, considering that the party had won only one seat (Goshamahal) in the 2018 Assembly elections. The biggest win for the party on 3 December, perhaps, was its Kamareddy candidate Venkata Ramana Reddy defeating two bigwigs – BRS' K Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress' Revanth Reddy – by a margin of over 6,000 votes.

But is this victory for the party as sweet as it looks? To understand that, let's take a look at the winners and losers.