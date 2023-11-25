Rajasthan Elections LIVE: Vasundhara Casts Vote, Warns Gehlot of 'Undercurrent'

Rajasthan Elections 2023 Live: Voting is underway in Rajasthan with several key leaders including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief CP Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, and others having cast their votes in the morning.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to 'create a record' by voting in high numbers, Raje warned CM Ashok Gehlot of an 'undercurrent against the Congress party' that will reflect in the results on 3 December.

52.5 million voters are expected to cast ballots across 199 constituencies today.

While the ruling Congress centred its campaign on several welfare schemes and seven guarantees announced by party, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government of corruption and infighting.

Apart from the Congress and the BJP, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have also fielded candidates in the polls.