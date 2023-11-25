Rajasthan Elections LIVE: Vasundhara Casts Vote, Warns Gehlot of 'Undercurrent'

Rajasthan Elections 2023 Live: Voting is underway in Rajasthan with several key leaders including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief CP Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, and others having cast their votes in the morning.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to 'create a record' by voting in high numbers, Raje warned CM Ashok Gehlot of an 'undercurrent against the Congress party' that will reflect in the results on 3 December.
52.5 million voters are expected to cast ballots across 199 constituencies today.
While the ruling Congress centred its campaign on several welfare schemes and seven guarantees announced by party, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government of corruption and infighting.
Apart from the Congress and the BJP, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have also fielded candidates in the polls.
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and his family show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jodhpur district.
(Photo: PTI)
Women voters show their ink-marked finger after casting votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bharatpur district.
(Photo: PTI)
Key candidates of the Congress include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Govind Singh Dotasra.
Key candidates of the BJP include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and sitting MLA Satish Poonia, and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.
Constituencies which are witnessing high-voltage battles include Sardarpura, Tonk, Lachhmangarh, Jhalrapatan, and Amber.
Results of the election will be declared on 3 December.
'Urge Evryone to Vote': Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Casts Vote
Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas cast his vote in Jaipur.
"I urge everone to vote," he told ANI.
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena Casts Vote in Sawai Madhopur
BJP MP and Sawai Madhopur candidate Kirodi Lal Meena cast hios vote at a polling booth in Sawai Madhopur.
"Voting is slow. Several places do not have proper electricity. So, I have requested the District Election Officer to make proper arrangements for electricity and increase the pace of voting," he told news agency ANI.
Gourav Vallabh Casts Vote in Udaipur
Congress leader Gourav Vallabh cast his vote in Udaipur.
"The voters of Udaipur are with us. Our priorities are to generate employment opportunities for youth, double tourist footfall, and strengthen the mining industry among others," he told the media.