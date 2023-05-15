Strategist Sunil Kanugolu Becomes a 'Congress Insider' Thanks to Karnataka Win

In the run-up to Karnataka elections, which the Congress swept winning a comfortable majority of 135 seats, Kanugolu could be seen, by the select few who can indeed recognise him, busy as a bee.

If he was not on phone communicating campaign details in English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Gujarati, or the other languages that he knows, Kanugolu would be travelling from one state to the other, managing one election or the other. In the many versions about Kanugolu that one gets to hear, one trait remains constant – he is a workaholic.

Here’s what The Quint has gathered about Kanugolu, who remains tight-lipped before the media but accessible in political circles.